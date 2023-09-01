BCR Ticket for Friday, Sept. 1

Here’s a look at the Bureau County schedule for Friday, Sept. 1
Boys golf - St. Bede, Hall, Princeton at Bureau Valley’s Bureau County Match Play (Hidden Lake), 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer - Orion at Mendota, Princeton at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country: Hall, Putnam County, Amboy co-op at Seneca’s Twilight in the Woods Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Football - Amboy co-op at River Ridge, Mercer County at St. Bede, Metamora at La Salle-Peru, Orion at Mendota, Morrison at Princeton, Monmouth-Roseville at Bureau Valley, Riverdale at Hall, Stark County at Annawan-Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Volleyball - Mendota at Oregon tournament, 5 p.m.