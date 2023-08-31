BCR Ticket for Thursday, Aug. 31

Here’s a look at the Bureau County scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31
Boys golf - St. Bede, Sherrard at Rockridge (Highland Springs); Newman, Orion at Mendota (Mendota Golf Club), 4 p.m.
Boys soccer - DePue-Hall at Mendota, Alleman at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country - Henry-Midland at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf - Kaneland at La Salle-Peru (Oak Ridge), St. Bede at Alleman (Saukie GC), 4 p.m.
Volleyball - Annawan at La Salle-Peru, Dixon at Princeton, Newman at Bureau Valley, 6 p.m.; Woodland at St. Bede, 6:30 p.m.; Putnam County at Dwight, 7 p.m.