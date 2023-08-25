Volleyball: Annawan tops Bureau Valley

Annawan rallied from a first set defeat, to defeat Bureau Valley at the Storm Cellar Thursday night.
The Storm took the first set 25-22. The Bravettes rallied with 25-16 and 25-11 wins to take the nonconference match.
Emma Stabler led the Storm with nine kills to go with four digs and three points. Other leaders for the Storm were Taylor Neuhalfen (3 kills, 1 ace, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 4 points), Kinley Canady (3 kills), Kate Salisbury (5 kills, 9 assists, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 3 points, Kate Stoller (2 kills, 5 digs, 7 points) and Lesleigh Maynard (1 ace, 7 digs, 4 points).