The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa, Streator golf teams off to blazing hot starts

Boys golf
Pirates take title at L-P invitational: At Senica’s Oak Ridge on Thursday, the Ottawa Pirates boys golf team scored a championship finish, carding a team 308. Drake Kaufman, the two-time defending Times Boys Golfer of the Year, led the way with a 73, second-best in the tournament.
Colt Bryson (78) was third and Bryer Harris (78) fourth in the individual standings, with Seth Cooper’s 79 rounding out the Pirates’ team score.
Sandwich placed fifth at the event, led by an 86 from Kai Kern. Colten Oakes (88), Dino Barbanente (89) and Kadin Kern (92) completed the Indians’ score.
Seneca 186, Serena 194, Reed-Custer 278: At Silver Oaks, the Irish notched the victory led by medalist Ryker Terry (41), Keegan Murphy (45) and Cooper Thorson (46).
Streator 175, Peotone 181: At Cardinal Creek, the Bulldogs rode a medalist-winning round of 41 from Cole Park to their second straight Illinois Central Eight Conference victory. Jaydon Nambo (42), Nolan Ketcham (46) and Logan Aukland (46) completed Streator’s score.
Streator the previous day defeated Wilmington with a team 154 led by Park’s even-par 36, Nambo’s 37, Ketcham’s 40 and a 41 from Aukland.
Girls golf
Ottawa 226, Pontiac 264, Coal City 278: At the newly renamed The Oaks (formerly Pontiac Elks) in Pontiac, Ottawa won a three-team match overwhelmingly, with Marlie Orlandi shooting a 52.
On Wednesday at Deer Park, Ottawa’s girls bested Joliet Catholic 186-228. Marlie Orlandi led the Pirates with a 42, followed by Caroline Orlandi’s 46 and a 47 off the clubs of Payton Bruck.
Seneca 202, Roanoke-Benson 203, Prairie Central 211, Dwight 249: At Dwight Country Club, the Fighting Irish won by a single stroke over the Rockets, led by 49s from Piper Stenzel and Addison Stiegler as well as a 50 courtesy of Julia Hogan.
Girls tennis
Streator 4, Kankakee 1: At Streator, the host Bulldogs suffered a loss at No. 1 singles but won everywhere else to claim their season opener from the Kays.
“The girls were very energetic and enthusiastic about starting the season today,” Streator coach Kaye Tallier said. “This is a great start for us.”
Scoring wins were Danielle Sterner at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-1), Mina James and Maddie Wahl at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1), Aubrey DeMoss and Annie Michlik at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 4-6, 10-7) and Alex Mahan and Indyana Hernandez at No. 3 doubles (6-2, 6-0).