Injured by a Defective Product? Know Your Legal Options

When a product fails and causes injury, individuals may have legal remedies available depending on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Understanding these legal options can help injured individuals better evaluate their situation and determine what steps may be appropriate.

Product liability claims generally fall into three categories: design defects, manufacturing defects, and failure to warn. A design defect means the product is inherently unsafe, even when properly manufactured. A manufacturing defect occurs during production, rendering a specific item dangerous. Failure to warn involves inadequate instructions or missing safety warnings that increase the risk of harm.

In many cases, injured consumers may have grounds for a claim under a theory of strict liability. This means a manufacturer or distributor may be held responsible if a product is unreasonably dangerous, even if they were not negligent. Other legal options may include negligence claims, in which the injured party must show the company failed to exercise reasonable care, or breach-of-warranty claims if a product did not perform as promised. Courts often evaluate whether a product performed as safely as an ordinary consumer would expect when used as intended.

Importantly, multiple parties may be liable. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and even component part suppliers can all play a role in bringing a defective product to market.

Documentation can play an important role in evaluating a potential product liability claim. Avoid repairing, altering, or discarding the item, as it may serve as critical evidence. Keep original packaging, instructions, and receipts if available. Photographs of the product and the scene can also help document what happened and support a claim.

Product liability cases are complex and time-sensitive. If you have been injured by a defective product, contacting Meyers & Flowers can help you understand your rights and take the next step toward recovery.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

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