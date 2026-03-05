Preparing Your Sump Pump for Spring: A Simple Step That Protects Your Home

As winter fades and spring approaches, homeowners begin thinking about warmer weather and blooming landscapes. However, spring also brings heavy rains and melting snow that can put your basement at risk. Kettman Heating & Plumbing encourages homeowners to inspect and prepare their sump pump before the first major storms arrive.

A sump pump plays a critical role in protecting your home from water damage. It collects excess groundwater in a sump pit and pumps it safely away from your foundation. When functioning properly, it helps prevent basement flooding, structural damage, mold growth, and costly repairs. If the pump fails during a heavy rain, water can quickly accumulate, damaging flooring, drywall, personal belongings, and even your home’s foundation.

The best time to prepare your sump pump is late winter or very early spring, well before heavy rains are forecast. Waiting until storms are already in the forecast can leave you scrambling if there is a problem.

Homeowners can start by checking that the pump is plugged in and connected to a working ground fault circuit interrupter outlet. Pouring a bucket of water into the sump pit is a simple way to test whether the pump activates properly and drains the water. It is also important to inspect the discharge line outside to make sure it is clear of debris and positioned so water flows away from the home.

Consider checking the float switch to ensure it moves freely and is not obstructed. If your system includes a backup battery, test it to confirm it will operate during a power outage.

Routine maintenance and professional inspections provide peace of mind. A proactive approach now can prevent major water damage later. Preparing your sump pump before spring storms hit is a small step that delivers powerful protection for your home and family.

