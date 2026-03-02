Empowering Health During Women’s History Month

March is a powerful month for women and health. It’s Women’s History Month, National Nutrition Month, and on March 25, American Diabetes Alert Day—three reminders of how nutrition, prevention, and care shape our lives and communities.

The CDC reports that 19% of women aged 65+ are living with diabetes, and women overall are affected at disproportionately higher rates. Additionally, an estimated 11 million people are living with undiagnosed diabetes, making awareness, screening, and healthy habits especially important.

A high BMI is a major contributor to Type 2 diabetes and related premature deaths, making nutrition a key player in preventing and managing diabetes. This is exactly the challenge Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating was created to address.

Our Founder, Nurse Seattle Sutton, had her “lightbulb moment” while counseling a diabetes patient. Her simple but bold vision: create healthy meals people love, aligned with guidelines from the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, and Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

That mission continues today under Registered Dietitian and Diabetes Educator Rene Ficek’s leadership. Meals are portion- and calorie-controlled and crafted to be nutritious and satisfying—because healthy eating shouldn’t feel like a punishment.

Weight management remains one of the most effective tools for preventing and managing Type 2 diabetes. Losing 7–10% body weight can cut the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in half. For many already diagnosed, weight loss can improve blood sugar control—and in some cases, lead to remission. Building meals around high fiber carbohydrates, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and consistent eating patterns can be life-changing.

This March, check-in with yourself and the women in your life. Whether you’re managing diabetes or simply striving to feel your best, Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating is here to help make healthy eating easier.

Learn more at https://seattlesutton.com/diabetic-friendly/ or call 1-800-442-3438 for a free consultation.

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating

611 E. Stevenson Rd.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (800) 442-3438

SeattleSutton.com