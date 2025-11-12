The Importance of Self-Care for Survivors of Domestic or Sexual Violence

For survivors of domestic or sexual violence, healing is a gradual process that involves far more than physical recovery. Emotional wounds can linger long after the trauma has ended, affecting self-esteem, relationships, and overall well-being. Practicing self-care is not about indulgence; it is an essential part of reclaiming control, building confidence, and restoring a sense of safety.

Self-care looks different for everyone, but its foundation lies in listening to one’s own needs. For many survivors, trauma can lead to feelings of guilt, shame, or self-blame. Establishing small, consistent routines—such as getting enough rest, eating regularly, or spending time outdoors—can begin to rebuild balance. Activities like journaling, mindfulness, or creative expression can also help process emotions in healthy, private ways.

Support systems play a major role in self-care. Connecting with trusted friends, family, or support groups reminds survivors that they are not alone. Professional counseling or therapy can offer tools for managing anxiety, flashbacks, or depression that may arise during recovery.

Establishing boundaries is equally important. Learning to say no, to step away from harmful situations, or to take breaks when needed are all forms of self-respect that strengthen healing.

Above all, survivors should know that progress does not happen in a straight line. There will be good days and hard days, and both are part of the journey. Every act of care—no matter how small—is a statement of worth and resilience. By focusing on self-care, survivors can begin to rebuild trust in themselves and their world, moving toward peace and empowerment one step at a time.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services for victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac.Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support line at 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services.