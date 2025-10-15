Prevent Frozen Pipes This Winter With These Four Tips

While winter in Illinois may still be a couple months away, planning ahead is the key to protecting your home. The freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing if you don’t take the appropriate steps to winterize. Here are four tips to get started:

1. Disconnect hoses to prevent frozen pipes. Your first step in winterizing is to disconnect all outdoor garden hoses from their spigots. This is crucial because an attached hose can channel freezing temperatures directly into the home’s plumbing, potentially causing an interior pipe to burst and flood your home. Once hoses are detached, drain them completely and store them in a garage or shed to prevent them from freezing and cracking over the winter.

2. Insulate outdoor faucets and hose bibbs. For added security against freezing, place a foam insulated cover over every drained outdoor faucet and hose bibb (the technical name for the spigot where you attach your garden hose). You can buy these covers at a local hardware store or online.

3. Make sure water lines are fully insulated. Water pipes in unheated areas like crawl spaces, basements, and attics are vulnerable to freezing during the harsh winter. Before the cold sets in, wrap any exposed pipes with insulation. A professional plumbing technician from Kettman Heating and Plumbing can inspect any existing insulation to make sure it’s not liable to crack and deteriorate over time, leaving pipes exposed. Replacing damaged sections now can help prevent a costly burst pipe later.

4. Schedule a professional winterization service. Want to ensure your home is fully protected from freezing temperatures without the hassle? Now is the perfect time to schedule a complete plumbing winterization service. The experienced team at Kettman Heating and Plumbing is ready to help.

Schedule your service by calling (815) 339-6124 or by visiting https://www.kettmanheating.com/ .

For more information, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

107 E. Harrison St.

Granville, IL 61326

Ph: (815) 339-6124

https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo