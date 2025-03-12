Foster Families Urgently Needed for Kids Ages 9-18

Every child deserves a safe, loving home, especially in times of crisis. Right now, Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) is seeking foster families to care for children ages 9-18 in northern Illinois. In La Salle County, the need is especially urgent for short-term and temporary placements for these older children.

There are many misconceptions about who can foster, but the truth is, foster parents come in all forms - single, married, divorced, working full-time, or retired. What truly matters is providing a safe and nurturing space for a child in need.

Foster parents provide stability and care while families work toward reunification. “A lot of people assume all foster placements lead to adoption, but most children in foster care are eventually reunited with their families,” says Cathy Zeier, YSB’s Director of Child Welfare. “Foster care is about providing stability in the meantime.”

Some hesitate to foster because they worry about becoming too attached. While saying goodbye can be tough, knowing you’ve provided safety, security, and compassion when it was needed most makes it all worthwhile.

YSB provides extensive training, resources, and ongoing support to guide foster parents every step of the way. If you have room in your heart and home, even for a short time, you can make a difference.

To learn more about fostering, contact YSB today. A child in crisis is waiting for a safe place to land. Could it be with you?

Contact fostercare@ysbiv.org or call Kim at 815-431-3049 to learn more about how to begin your fostering journey today and make a lasting difference in a child’s life.

For more information, please contact:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

Youth Service Bureau of IL Valley Sponsored logo