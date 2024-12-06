Essential Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Roofing Contractor

Choosing the right roofing contractor is critical for ensuring quality work and protecting your investment. Whether you’re repairing a leak or replacing an entire roof, asking the right questions can help you find a reputable and skilled professional to handle the job.

1. Are You Licensed and Insured? Confirm that the contractor has the proper licenses required in your state or region; a licensed contractor is more likely to meet industry standards. Ensure that they carry liability insurance and workers’ compensation coverage.

2. What Experience Do You Have? Ask how long the contractor has been in business and whether they specialize in the type of roofing material you need. An experienced contractor will have the expertise to handle unexpected challenges and ensure a high-quality installation or repair.

3. Can You Provide References or Examples of Past Work? Reputable contractors should readily offer references from previous clients or a portfolio of completed projects. Contacting past customers can offer valuable insight into the contractor’s reliability, workmanship, and communication.

4. Do You Provide Written Estimates and Contracts? Request a detailed, written estimate outlining the project scope, materials, labor costs, and timeline. A formal contract should include all these details, ensuring both parties have a clear understanding of the agreement. Avoid contractors who are unwilling to provide written documentation.

5. What Is Your Warranty Policy? Inquire about warranties for both materials and labor. A reliable contractor will offer a workmanship warranty in addition to any manufacturer’s warranty on materials. Understanding the warranty terms helps ensure your investment is protected.

By asking these questions, you can feel confident in selecting a roofing contractor who will provide quality work, transparency, and professionalism.

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing, Inc. is a local family-owned commercial roofing solutions company that has served the Mendota and surrounding communities for almost 40 years.

Contact us today at 815-539-5142 for a quote!

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing, Inc.

705 Illinois Avenue

Mendota, IL 61342

Ph: 815-539-5142

www.nilsroofing.com

Northern IL Seamless Roofing Sponsored Logo