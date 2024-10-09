Benefits of Pre-Arranged Burial Services

As we all face the inevitability of our death, it is wise – and helpful – to consider making pre-arrangements for our burial services.

Addressing those details at the time of a loved one’s death is difficult, considering the heightened emotions when someone passes. But planning ahead makes things easier. “It takes the burden off the family during their grieving and healing,” said Ryan Brooke, President of Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.

Pre-arranging services is an important and worthwhile investment that takes care of all the details ahead of time and offers several key benefits.

Pre-Arrangements Make Things Easier

By making many important decisions well in advance, your loved ones won’t have to handle everything during their time of grief. All details for funeral and burial services — right down to the type of casket and burial location — are set in place. This also reduces the risk of any disagreements between your loved ones over how arrangements should be made.

Special Requests Will Be Addressed

Pre-arranging your services ensures any and all special requests will be honored. These could be for a specific type of service, associated event, or burial preference.

Funeral and Burial Costs Are Paid

There are costs associated with funeral services, and dealing with them during a time of grief can create additional stress. With pre-need planning, all of the financial requirements and any associated plans such as insurance or funeral trusts are taken care of.

“Many factors help a family when pre-planning and even prepaying for their funerals,” Brooke said. “Sometimes it’s a spend down for Medicaid benefits, and it helps with all the decisions they need to make.”

These are just some of the reasons why pre-planning for a funeral is highly beneficial, to rest assured all arrangements and costs for services are met.

For more information on pre-arranging burial services, please visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Oakwood Memorial Park logo