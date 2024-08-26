Recovery IS Possible: A Journey of Hope and Transformation

Imagine a life free from the chains of mental health struggles or substance use disorders. It’s not just a dream—it’s a reality for countless individuals who have embarked on the transformative journey of recovery. Recovery is not only possible; it’s a path filled with hope, personal growth, and newfound joy.

Overcoming Challenges

Recovery from mental health and substance use disorders is a testament to human resilience. It’s about reclaiming control of your life, one step at a time. While the journey may seem daunting, remember that every small victory is a step towards lasting change.

Discovering New Possibilities

As you progress in recovery, you’ll uncover strengths you never knew you had. Many find that recovery opens doors to new opportunities, relationships, and passions. It’s a chance to redefine yourself and build a life aligned with your true values and aspirations.

Building a Support Network

Recovery isn’t a solitary journey. Connecting with others who understand your experiences can be incredibly empowering. Support groups, therapy sessions, and recovery communities or events offer invaluable encouragement and practical strategies for maintaining long-term wellness.

Celebrating Recovery Awareness

Join us in commemorating the strength and hope of recovery at our upcoming event:

Date : September 15, 2024



: September 15, 2024 Time : 12 PM - 5 PM



: 12 PM - 5 PM Location: Centennial Park, Peru



This celebration of Recovery Awareness Month will feature: live music, including performances by Wes Schmidt & Abbynormal, inspirational speakers sharing their recovery stories, vendor booths showcasing recovery-related businesses and hobbies, kids’ activities, food, and a bake sale, raffle baskets, and resource tables.

Bring a lawn chair and join us for an afternoon of community, support, and celebration!

Recovery is a journey of rediscovery, growth, and renewed purpose. Whether you’re taking your first steps or continuing on your path, remember that a fulfilling, healthy life is within reach. Embrace the possibilities that recovery offers and surround yourself with support.

Call Maitri Path to Wellness at (815) 780-0690 or message us on Facebook @MaitriPath for more information, to volunteer, or to learn more about our mental health and substance use disorder treatment services, including our residential program. We offer group therapy sessions as a valuable resource for those seeking to overcome addiction and build a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Maitri Path To Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored