IVCIL’s Fast Track Transition Program Assists High School Youths with Disabilities

Maggie Backes, Youth Transition Coordinator for the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL), instructs pre-employment transition skills training through the Fast Track Transition Program at area high schools.

“Transition happens when we move from one stage of life to another,” said Maggie. “It’s very rewarding to be able to bring this program into the schools and watch students get excited about exploring their career interests and employment options, and to self-advocate for their future.”

The Fast Track Transition Program, free to schools and students, serves youths in high school (between age 14 - 21) who have a disability and qualify under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). They must be enrolled in an education program, have proof of a disability, and not already be a participant in the DRS Vocational Rehabilitation Program.

“I conduct training in the classroom for Job Exploration Counseling, Work-Based Learning Experience, Counseling on Post-Secondary Education, Workplace Readiness Training, and Instruction in Self-Advocacy,” Maggie explained. “Participants learn about careers of interest, in-demand occupations, post-secondary opportunities, college applications, admissions processes, and types of academic and occupational training needed to succeed in the workplace.”

Students also learn about communication and interpersonal skills, job-seeking skills, employer expectations, disability rights, and how to request accommodations.

According to Maggie, students enjoy a variety of benefits from the program. “Participants really enjoy going to area businesses and being able to work in different job roles and gain personal hands-on experience,” she said. “Participants use self-determination and leadership skills to envision and advocate for their best life.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Fast Track Transition Program can contact Maggie Backes at 815-224-3126, ext. 218.

