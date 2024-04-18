Hope House: Reconnecting Relationships During Divorce and Custody Cases

Hope House at Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley provides LaSalle County residents facing divorce or custody disputes a safe alternative to maintain vital parent-child connections. The Hope House program offers supervised visitation and exchange services in their Ottawa office. While it may be mandated by the court, self-referral is also an option, and it’s free to families, as long as one member is a resident of LaSalle County.

This provides a secure option in divorce and custody cases when contact with the non-residential parent poses risks to the child or other family members. These supervised visits ensure the physical and emotional safety of children and families, particularly those affected by domestic violence.

This service guarantees impartial oversight, allowing non-residential parents access to their children in a secure environment, under the observation of trained personnel. Program Director Lindsay Rossi says, “Our trained Hope House Coordinators do a great job providing a safe and comfortable environment for the child and parent. Our ultimate goal is to reconnect relationships.”

Hope House offers flexibility in scheduling visits. The service can range from short-term arrangements spanning 2 to 6 weeks, to longer durations up to a year or more, depending on the child’s age and specific circumstances.

Hope House is funded by the LaSalle County 708 Mental Health Board. It stands as a beacon of support for LaSalle County families, ensuring that the bonds between parents and children remain intact, even in the face of challenging legal and emotional landscapes.

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org or contact us at:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

Youth Service Bureau of IL Valley Sponsored logo