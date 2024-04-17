Commercial Truck Accidents: What You Need to Know

Accidents involving commercial trucks can have devastating consequences for all parties involved. Due to their sheer size and weight, these types of accidents often result in severe injuries and property damage. If you or a loved one has been in an accident with a commercial truck, it’s important to understand your rights and the steps you should take to protect yourself.

These vehicles are much larger and heavier than passenger cars, making them more challenging to maneuver and stop. They often carry hazardous materials or oversized loads, increasing the potential danger. In addition, truck drivers are under pressure to meet strict deadlines, potentially leading to fatigue and reckless driving. As a result, commercial truck accidents are unfortunately on the rise.

Victims of commercial truck accidents have legal options. To recover damages for injuries and losses, you can pursue a personal injury lawsuit against the at-fault driver, trucking company, or truck manufacturer. In cases of wrongful death, family members can seek compensation.

Illinois’s statute of limitations for filing a personal injury claim after a commercial truck accident is two years from the collision date. Victims have a two-year window to start legal action against those at fault. After this time, seeking compensation for injuries or damages from the accident may become challenging or even impossible.

Skilled legal representation is crucial in commercial truck accident cases. Attorneys at Meyers & Flowers are well-versed in trucking regulations and personal injury law, and are equipped to negotiate with insurers for rightful compensation. Our legal team’s advocacy protects victims’ rights, ensuring total compensation for medical bills, care, lost wages, and accident-related expenses.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a commercial truck accident, don’t wait to seek the justice you deserve. Contact Meyers & Flowers at 815-223-0230 for a free consultation to discuss your case.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

