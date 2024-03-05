Honoring Life Throughout History

Over the centuries, different cultures and religions have honored – and buried – their loved ones in different ways.

No matter the style or tradition, honoring the deceased is common throughout human history. Centuries ago, only people of the highest level of aristocracy would receive an individual grave and marker upon their death. But as customs evolved, and individual graves became more common, garden cemeteries began to appear in the early 19th century.

These special locations were common burial grounds in areas outside big cities, landscaped in picturesque fashion featuring trees, flowers, benches, and statues, as well as monuments.

Families would often picnic there after Sunday church as they visited their lost loved ones’ graves. These garden cemeteries were made to be places for people to feel comfortable and be around their loved ones who were buried there. Garden cemeteries paved the way for the modern cemeteries we have today.

Although times and burial practices have changed, the idea of celebrating life has remained.

