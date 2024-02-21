Start Thinking About Your Sump Pump Before Rainy Season Hits

You’ve likely heard the adage “April showers bring May flowers.” As we get closer to the spring season, now is the time to make sure your sump pump is ready to handle the winter’s melting snow and the rain that’s set to come.

Your home’s sump pump moves water away from your foundation and basement, and if it isn’t working properly, it could overflow and cause your basement to flood. On average, experts recommend replacing your sump pump every seven to 10 years. Here are some tips to ensure yours is in working order:

1. Look for warning signs

Some of the telltale signs your pump might need maintenance, repair, or replacement include:

Strange noises



Running continuously



Mold and mildew growth in the basement



Unpleasant odors



2. Test it annually

Sump pumps should be tested at least once a year, preferably in the early spring, prior to the wet season. To do that, experts suggest pouring a bucket of water slowly into the sump pump. If it doesn’t turn on or properly discharge the water, the pump may be broken or clogged.

3. Keep it clean

Clean out any debris, dirt, or other contaminants that may have accumulated in the sump basin to prevent clogging.

4. Install a backup battery

Because sump pumps run on electricity, you may want to consider installing a battery-operated backup sump pump to ensure that your basement is protected in the event of a power outage.

5. Contact a licensed professional

Wondering what shape your sump pump is in? Kettman Heating and Plumbing can help with sump pump maintenance or installation. Their team of experts can also help with other plumbing services.

For more information, call Kettman Heating and Plumbing at (815) 339-6124 today!

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 :

(815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo