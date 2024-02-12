Ottawa Friendship House to Host Friendship Around the World Fundraiser

The Ottawa Friendship House, founded in 1953 by Jane McCormick and a group of other mothers, has a storied history of supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Beginning as the Mother’s Club for Exceptional Children, the organization offered structured courses and later evolved into Ottawa Friendship House, focusing on integrating adults into the community through purposeful activities. Its current 22-acre campus continues this mission, serving over 100 individuals through various programs.

According to their testimonials page, Ottawa Friendship House provided Terry, who lived at home for 54 years, with a structured and supportive environment. Despite initial challenges, Terry thrived through their Vocational Training Center, gaining independence and improving his overall well-being.

The program’s comprehensive support, including employment, medical appointments, and daily life skills, significantly eased his parents’ concerns, highlighting the positive impact of Ottawa Friendship House’s semi-independent living program, and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of the surrounding community.

In continuation of its commitment, Ottawa Friendship House is hosting a fundraiser, “Friendship Around the World: Soaring to New Heights to Build a Better Future,” on March 7, 2024 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus (located at 401 W. Main St. in Ottawa).

This evening event aims to gather support for constructing a new home for eight individuals, enhancing the living and support facilities available. Attendees can look forward to a fun, immersive experience with heavy appetizers, draft beverages, and a host of engaging activities like raffles and an auction!

This blend of fun and purpose symbolizes the broader mission of Ottawa Friendship House, fostering community spirit and extending support to adults with developmental disabilities.

For more details, and to purchase tickets online, visit the event page at https://friendshiphouse.networkforgood.com/events/56023-friendship-around-the-world, or contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org