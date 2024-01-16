Grief vs. Depression – What to Know

When we lose someone we love, the emotional effects can be very difficult. Feelings like shock, anger, and sadness are all common, but they can disrupt your health and well-being. Often times this is attributed to normal grief, but it could be something more serious – especially if the feelings persist. That’s why it is important to understand the differences between grief and depression and how to deal with them.

Grief

Grief is a natural reaction to losing a loved one. Grief is unique to each person, but generally includes anger, sadness, and feelings of hopelessness. Prolonged grief may lead to changes in appetite and sleep patterns, and reduced interest in normal activities, but eating healthy, exercising, and remaining socially active are all good ways to cope during a grieving period.

Depression

Symptoms of depression can appear similar to grief at first, but can become much more severe. Depression is a clinical condition that can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. A medical professional must diagnose the condition to confirm depression, which usually includes daily symptoms over the course of weeks that can include:

Irritability



Low mood



Loss of appetite and weight loss



Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, and anger



Thoughts of death or suicide



Sluggishness and lack of energy



Lack of concentration



While many of the symptoms of grief and depression have much in common, knowing the difference can make a major difference in your health and quality of life. Grief is a natural process that can be overcome in healthy ways. Depression is far more serious, and it is important to seek mental health counseling or a physician’s care for treatment.

For more helpful information or planning needs at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, visit norbergfh.com or call 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

Norberg Memorial Home logo