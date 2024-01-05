Bureau County Metro Center Offers Youth Basketball in February!

Youth sports programs offer a multitude of benefits that extend far beyond physical fitness. Engaging in organized sports activities at a young age can positively influence a child’s overall development, fostering valuable life skills and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Regular participation helps children develop strength, endurance, and agility, reducing the risk of obesity and related health issues. It encourages an active lifestyle that can be carried into adulthood, promoting better long-term health.

Sports also teach teamwork and cooperation. Young athletes learn to work together, communicate effectively, and trust their teammates. These skills are transferable to various aspects of life, from school projects to future careers.

Youth sports instill discipline and time management. Maintaining a practice schedule, balancing academics and athletics, and following rules and regulations help kids develop essential life skills. Participation also helps build self-esteem and confidence. Achieving personal goals and mastering new skills boost a child’s self-worth, leading to improved self-confidence. Youth sports also provide a positive outlet for stress and energy, reducing the likelihood of engaging in risky behaviors. They foster a sense of belonging and community, as children form bonds with teammates and coaches.

The Bureau County Metro Center is proud to offer fantastic youth sports programs; the first up for 2024 is Youth Basketball!

Registration for the next session of the BCMC Youth Basketball League is now open! Age divisions include the following: K-1st Grade, 2nd-3rd Grade, and 4th-5th Grade.

The deadline to register is January 14, 2024. Games are held on Saturdays, beginning February 10th. You can call to register, or register online by clicking the REGISTRATION icon at www.princetonparkdistrict.org .

Volunteer coaches are needed! To become a volunteer coach, please contact Brett Renner, Recreation Supervisor, at 815-872-0840.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org