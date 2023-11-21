Illinois Valley Center For Independent Living: Who We Are, What We Do

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) is a nonprofit, non-residential organization that advocates with compassion for the dignity and rights of people with disabilities and their families. IVCIL opened in 1999 in LaSalle, then moved to Spring Valley on March 30, 2023. The IVCIL Streator Outreach office opened in July 2022.

“Our service area includes all of LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, and Stark counties,” explained Sarah Stasik, Executive Director of IVCIL. “Our goal is equal access for all: to services, to employment, and to the benefits our society offers. We encourage our consumers to live their life to their fullest potential.” The main office in Spring Valley is open M-F from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Streator Outreach office is open every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

IVCIL provides a number of important core services to the community, including offering Information and Referrals, Advocacy, Peer Counseling, and Transition Services, and teaching Independent Living Skills and Strategies.

“We also offer specialty services, including a Personal Assistant Program, an Equipment Loan Program (free short-term use of medical equipment and assistive devices), and Free Amplified Phones,” added Stasik. “More information about what we offer is available on our website and our Facebook page (Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living). We also host regular events for our consumers, who really enjoy the friendship and peer support.”

Stasik adds that at least 50% of IVCIL staff, and 50% of the IVCIL Board, are people who have at least one or more disability.

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living relies heavily on community support. Stasik offers several ways that readers can offer financial support:

Mail a donation to 1 Les Buzz Way, Spring Valley, IL 61362



Stop by the Spring Valley office



Donate online at the IVCIL website ( www.ivcil.com )



Any assistance is very much appreciated, especially during this season of giving. For more information, please contact:

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com