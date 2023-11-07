Diabetes and Hearing Loss: Insights from Wallace Center for Hearing

November, recognized as Diabetes Awareness Month, offers an opportunity to shed light on the variety of health challenges associated with diabetes. One lesser-known, yet profoundly impactful, complication is the connection between diabetes and hearing loss. At Wallace Center for Hearing, the team emphasizes the importance of regular hearing evaluations and comprehensive health awareness.

Diabetes, a condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels, affects various systems in the body. High blood sugar can damage the small blood vessels in the inner ear, similar to how it can harm the eyes and kidneys. This vascular damage in the inner ear can lead to sensorineural hearing loss, a permanent type of hearing impairment where the hair cells in the cochlea are damaged or die.

Studies have shown that individuals with diabetes are twice as likely to experience hearing loss compared to those without the condition. Moreover, those with prediabetes, which is characterized by slightly elevated blood sugar levels, have a 30% higher rate of hearing impairment. These statistics underscore the silent yet significant impact of diabetes on auditory health.

Wallace Center for Hearing advocates for regular hearing screenings, especially for those with diabetes or at risk for the condition. Early detection can lead to timely interventions, potentially slowing the progression of hearing loss and improving one’s overall quality of life.

As we mark Diabetes Awareness Month this November, it’s crucial to recognize the broad spectrum of complications associated with the condition. The link between diabetes and hearing loss serves as a reminder how our bodily systems are connected. At Wallace Center for Hearing, the commitment remains strong: to guide individuals in understanding these connections and to offer solutions for a healthier auditory future.

For more information about the connection between diabetes and hearing loss, or to schedule a hearing evaluation, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing, LLC

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

Wallace Center for Hearing Logo 2022