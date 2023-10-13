Although it is a difficult topic for most people to discuss, we all must face death at some point – for our loved ones, and for ourselves. It is a fact of life.

This inevitability emphasizes the importance of pre-need funeral planning, but it also provides an opportunity to prepare yourself and your family in another, more personal way. Here are five questions to ask your loved ones before they pass.

What is your happiest memory of us?



This is a good question to ask at any time, but it becomes even more important as people age. It will trigger pleasant memories that will endure.

What is your first memory of us together?



Just like the question above, this is a great discussion point that can help solidify your relationship.

What is the nicest thing I’ve ever done for you?



Allow your loved one a chance to appreciate you. It’s not self-serving for you – it’s a way to know if you’ve done what you needed to make their life better in some way.

What do you wish most for your family?



This is important because it will help see their vision and dreams for their family come full circle. It will also provide insights on ways you can help after the person is gone.

What is one thing you want me to remember about you?



Allow your loved one to reflect and speak about this carefully. This is their chance to say what they need to say so that you and your family can always keep what they wished you to remember.

For more information, or if you have questions about advanced funeral planning, please visit norbergfh.com or call 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

Norberg Memorial Home logo