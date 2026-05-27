Pistol Shrimp blank LumberKings in season opener

Four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a season-opening 3-0 victory over Clinton LumberKings on Tuesday in Clinton.

Beau Raikes started and got a no decision, allowing no hits with four strikeouts and four walks in three scoreless innings.

Joe Richardson was the winning pitcher with three innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits while striking out three and walking none.

Matt Hannafin threw a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one without allowing a hit.

Max Bryant picked up the save as he threw two hitless, scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

Chase Roberts walked twice and scored two runs on wild pitches for the Shrimp, while Jimmy Gray doubled and drove in a run and Brayden Foster was 1 for 3 and scored a run.