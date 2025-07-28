Illinois Valley battling for playoff spot: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

The Pistol Shrimp's Pambos Nicoloudes hits an RBI single during a game at Schweickert Stadium in July. (Kyle Russell)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are battling for a playoff spot with the Burlington Bees.

The Shrimp are 19-8 in the second half and the Bees are 18-7.

Illinois Valley, the defending Prospect League champions, has four games remaining, while Burlington has five games left.

The Shrimp and the Bees face each other in a doubleheader Wednesday in Iowa. Illinois Valley is 4-3 against Burlington this season.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Pistol Shrimp 11, Alton River Dragons 6: The Shrimp scored seven runs in the sixth inning to break the game open.

D’Andre Gaines went 4 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs, while Jake Ferguson was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Andrew Ressler earned the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Pistol Shrimp 5, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1: Daniel Alworth gave up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 5⅓ innings to earn the win.

Camden Loomis and Kolton Floor combined for 3⅔ scoreless, hitless innings to close it out.

James Love hit a three-run home run and Kyle Gibson tripled, doubled and scored two runs.

Clinton LumberKings 8, Pistol Shrimp 3: Pambos Nicoloudes was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Bryce Loeger took the loss on the mound.

Pistol Shrimp 8, Quincy Doggy Paddlers 0 (5 inn.): Jack Savitch threw a two-hit shutout, striking out six batters and walking none.

Love was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run and Nicoloudes 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Pistol Shrimp 14, Quincy Doggy Paddlers 1 (7 inn.): Tino Bethancourt was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs.

Ferguson went 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs while Nicoloudes was 2 for 3, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Izzaq Zrust earned the win as he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with no strikeouts and two walks.

Pistol Shrimp 9, Clinton LumberKings 5: Bethancourt launched a grand slam and Brandon Mahler smacked a two-run shot to power the Shrimp.

Caleb Okada was the winning pitcher with one inning of scoreless relief. Parker Primeaux earned the save as he gave up one hit with five strikeouts and no walks in four scoreless innings.

Pistol Shrimp player James Love plays catch with Wyatt Freeland prior to the start of a Pistol Shrimp game at Schweickert Stadium in July. Love was named Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. (Kyle Russell)

WEEKLY AWARDS

Savitch, a Hall graduate, was named the Shrimp’s Pitcher of the Week. He had a 0.00 ERA in 6⅓ innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Love was named the Shrimp’s Hitter of the Week as he went 6 for 13 (.462) with a home run, a double, four RBIs and four runs scored.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Second half Overall Burlington Bees 18-7 30-21 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 19-8 30-22 Clinton LumberKings 14-11 32-18 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 6-22 15-36

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp have four games left, including a key doubleheader at Burlington. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Tuesday - Alton River Dragons, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday - at Burlington Bees, 5 p.m./6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Clinton Lumberkings (regular season finale), 7:05 p.m.