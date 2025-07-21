Illinois Valley 9-1 in last 10 games: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Pistol Shrimp pitcher Jared Herzog throws a fastball against the Clinton LumberKings at Schweickert Stadium. (Kyle Russell)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp won their first four games last week to extend their winning streak to eight games.

The Shrimp are 9-1 in their last 10 games entering Monday’s game and sit in second place in the Northwest Division for the second half behind the Burlington Bees, who are 8-2 in their last 10.

Burlington is 13-6 in the second half and the Shrimp are 14-7. The Clinton Lumberkings won the first half.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Pistol Shrimp 6, Clinton LumberKings 0: Andrew Ressler and Ottawa native Jared Herzog combined for a shutout.

Ressler allowed one hit and walked one in two innings. Herzog, making his last appearance after four seasons with the team, gave up three hits while striking out eight and walking three in seven innings.

Kyle Gibson was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs, James Love went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Pambos Nicoloudes was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Pistol Shrimp 11, Clinton LumberKings 2: Gibson, Nicoloudes and D’Andre Gaines each smacked a home run.

Gibson was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs, Nicoloudes scored twice and drove in two and Gaines was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run.

Joe Richardson earned the win in relief, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Pistol Shrimp 18, Quincy Doggy Paddlers 5 (7 inn.): The Shrimp exploded for 11 runs in the seventh inning to end it early.

Nicoloudes and Gaines each homered. Nicoloudes was 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs and Gaines went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI.

Aamir Mitchell was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs.

Hall graduate Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Pistol Shrimp Jackson Rockabillys 2: Tino Bethancourt homered and doubled, driving in two runs and scoring two.

MJ Liyeos won in relief, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in one inning.

Jackson Rockabillys 6, Pistol Shrimp 4: Nicoloudes, Brandon Mahler and Tyler Dorsch each homered as the Shrimp’s streak ended.

Mahler finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

CJ Jensik took the loss on the mound.

Pistol Shrimp 8, Alton River Dragons 7: A sacrifice fly by Jake Ferguson and a solo homer by Gaines in the eighth lifted the Shrimp.

Gaines was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Dorsch was 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI.

Caleb Okada earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in four scoreless innings.

The Pistol Shrimp's Pambos Nicoloudes rips an RBI single against the Clinton LumberKings at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Second half Overall Burlington Bees 13-6 25-20 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13-6 25-21 Clinton LumberKings 5-16 29-14 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 5-16 14-30

THE WEEK AHEAD

After five games on the road, the Shrimp play four of five at home. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Wednesday - Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (Halloween in July), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday - at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Friday - Quincy Doggy Paddlers (Paint the Park Pink), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - Quincy Doggy Paddlers, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday - Clinton LumberKings (Host Family Appreciation Night), 4:05 p.m.