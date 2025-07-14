Illinois Valley goes 5-1 out of All Star Break: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Members of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp circle up before a game this season at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a 5-1 week coming off the Prospect League All-Star break, including a doubleheader sweep of the Burlington Bees on Sunday.

The Shrimp have moved into second place in the Western Conference Northwest Division with a 9-6 second half record. The Shrimp are behind first half winner, the Clinton LumberKings.

The Shrimp open this week with back-to-back home games before hitting the road for a five-game trip.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Pistol Shrimp 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1: The Shrimp scored two runs in each of the first two innings.

Kyle Gibson was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run and Nick Weaver doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

CJ Jensik earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Alton River Dragons 7, Pistol Shrimp 6 (8 inn.): The Shrimp scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth but did not have opportunity to complete the comeback in the ninth due to rain.

In the eighth, Pambos Nicoloudes ripped a three-run double, Amarion Paxton had an RBI single and James Love hit a two-run single.

Bryce Loeger was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 7, Danville Dans 4: Love, Nicoloudes and D’Andre Gaines hit back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles as the Shrimp pulled out the win with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Caleb Okada earned the win with 1 ⅔ innings of perfect relief, striking out two. Parker Primeaux struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to pick up the save.

Pistol Shrimp 16, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6 (8 inn.): Tino Bethancourt hit a solo home run, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly as the Shrimp scored in every inning but one.

Kyle Gibson was 3 for 4 with a double, four runs and three RBIs.

Jared Rodriguez was the winning pitcher with two perfect innings of relief, striking out two.

Pistol Shrimp 6, Burlington Bees 2 (7 inn.): Jake Ferguson hit a two-run triple as part of a four-run fourth inning.

Gaines launched a two-run homer in the fifth.

Jensik earned the win as he gave up three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four scoreless innings.

Pistol Shrimp 11, Burlington Bees 7 (7 inn.): Luke Smith, Bethancourt and Weaver each homered as the Shrimp scored eight runs over the first two innings.

Smith finished 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Bethancourt was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and two RBIs and Weaver was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Gaines went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs.

Hall graduate Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and one walk in 1 ⅔ scoreless innings.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Gaines was named the Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. He hit .471 with five extra base hits, eight runs and eight RBIs.

Jensik was awarded Pistol Shrimp Pitcher of the Week. He was 2-0 with seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out 11 batters and walking four.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Second half Overall Clinton LumberKings 10-4 28-11 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9-6 20-20 Burlington Bees 8-6 20-20 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 5-9 14-23

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp face the division-leading Clinton LumberKings twice to start the week. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Tuesday - Clinton LumberKings (Little League Night), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday - Clinton LumberKings, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday - at Quincy Doggy Paddlers, 6:30 p.m.

Friday - at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Saturday - at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Sunday - at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENT

The Shrimp are hosting a golf outing Tuesday, July 22 at at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. The 9-hole scramble with four-person teams begins with a shotgun start at 4 p.m. Registration is at 3 p.m.

Single, two-player or three-player registrations will be matched up to create foursomes. Three-player teams can be paired with a Shrimp player or coach.

Cost is $75 for a single player, $140 for two-player team, $200 for three-player team, $250 for a foursome and $300 for three-player team paired with a Shrimp player or coach.

Registration fee includes 9 holes, cart and post outing meal.

To register, visit pistolshrimpbaseball.com. Email june@pistolshrimpbaseball.com with questions.