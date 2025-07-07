Pair of IV players selected for Prospect League All-Star Game: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's James Love fields a throw during a game this season. Love and teammate Tyler Deleskiewicz will play in the Prospect League All-Star Game on Tuesday in Springfield. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp went 3-4 last week heading into the Prospect League All-Star break.

The All-Star Game, which is being held for the first time since 2019, is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield.

The Shrimp will be represented by infielder James Love and pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz.

The game features 60 players. Each team has 18 position players and 12 pitchers, including two players at each infield position, six outfielders and two additional players. At least two players from each of the league’s 18 teams were picked.

Also, Pistol Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec and his staff will coach the West team and Pistol Shimp assistant general manager/play-by-play man Lucas Burris will call the game on the Prospect League Network along with Greg Halbleib and Andres Tejeda.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to next week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Pistol Shrimp 5: Lucas Smith went 3 for 6 with a triple, double, RBI and a run.

Pambos Nicoloudes was 2 for 3 and scored.

Kollin Asbury took the loss on the mound

Pistol Shrimp 9, Quincy Doggy Paddlers 2: Smith was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Alejandro Puig went 3 for 3 with a double and a run.

Josh Katz was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Pistol Shrimp 8, Quincy Doggy Paddlers 1: Aamir Mitchell was 1 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run.

AJ Weller tripled and scored twice, while Brandon Mahler was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Bryce Loeger earned the win with five scoreless innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.

Ottawa native Jared Herzog tossed the final four innings, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Normal CornBelteres 11, Pistol Shrimp 2: Jackson Manning and Weller each doubled. Manning scored a run and Weller drove one in.

Joe Richardson was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 1, Quincy Doggy Paddlers 0 (7 inn.): Tyler Dorsch stole third and scored on an error in the first inning for the game’s lone run.

Simon Skroch and Parker Primeaux combined for the shutout.

Skroch was the winner, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking none, while Primeaux earned the save as he struck out seven, walked one and gave up no hits.

Quincy Doggy Paddlers 5, Pistol Shrimp 4 (7 inn.): The Shrimp scored a run in the top of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Kyle Gibson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Dorsch tripled and scored a run.

Jared Rodriguez was the losing pitcher.

Quincy Doggy Paddlers 11, Pistol Shrimp 6: The Shrimp outhit Quincy 12-10 and Mitchell launched a two-run homer.

Gage Allen took the loss on the mound.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Primeaux was named Pistol Shrimp Pitcher of the Week. He threw 5⅔ scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit, struck out 12 batters and walked one.

Smith was named Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. He hit .333 with three extra base hits, five RBIs and three runs.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Second half Overall Clinton LumberKings 6-3 24-10 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 5-4 16-18 Burlington Bees 4-4 15-19 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4-5 14-18

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp return to action Wednesday. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Tuesday - Prospect League All-Star Game in Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday - Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (Scout Night), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday - Alton River Dragons (Beer Night), 7:05 p.m.

Friday - at Danville Dans, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (Rock the Park, 303 post-game concert), 4:05 p.m.

Sunday - Burlington Bees (makeup from June 24), 2:05 p.m., Burlington Bees, 4:05 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENT

Fans can Swim with the Shrimp from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 14 at the Illinois Valley YMCA. YMCA and Kids Club members are free. Non-members are $5 per kid or $20 per family.