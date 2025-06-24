Illinois Valley goes 5-1, improves to 11-11: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Josh Katz lets go of a pitch to Burlington on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Schwieckert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

After going 1-5 the week of June 9, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp flipped the script and went 5-1 last week, improving their record to 11-11. The Shrimp jumped from fourth in the division to second.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to next week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Pistol Shrimp 6, Burlington Bees 2: Tyler Dorsch doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run as the Shrimp kicked off the week with a win.

D’Andre Gaines was 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Josh Katz started on the mound and got the win, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Pistol Shrimp 6, Danville Dans 4: Justin Lang scored on a wild pitch and James Love doubled home Dorsch in the ninth as the Shrimp pulled out a road win.

Love was 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Lang was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Caleb Okada was the winning pitcher in relief with 1 1/3 perfect innings. He struck out two batters.

Pistol Shrimp 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4: After the Mill Rats scored three runs in the top of the ninth, the Shrimp responded with two in the bottom half for the walk-off win.

Ryan Seddon scored on an error and Draven Nushida scored on a wild pitch. Seddon and Gaines each finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Jackson Ugo won in relief, giving up three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Hall graduate Jack Savitch started and got a no-decision, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Pistol Shrimp 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 5: Amir Gray doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Gaines went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Tyler Deleskiewicz earned the win relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit with a strikeout and a walk in three innings. Princeton graduate Danny Cihocki started and got a no decision, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and two walks in three scoreless innings.

Pistol Shrimp 7-9, Burlington Bees 4-6: The Shrimp ended the week with a doubleheader split on the road Sunday, losing the first game 7-4 and winning the second 9-6.

Gaines hit two solo home runs in the first game, while Ben Fawcett took the loss.

In the second game, Dorsch and Pambos Nicoloudes each homered. Dorsch was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, while Nicoloudes was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.

Jared Rodriguez earned the win in relief.

WEEKLY AWARDS

D’Andre Gaines of Mid-America Christian University was named the Pistol Shrimp’s Hitter of the Week, batting .364 with two home runs, seven RBIs, four runs scored and a 1.111 OPS.

Cale Okada of Saint Martin’s University was named as the Pistol Shrimp’s Pitcher of the Week. He had one win and a save with three strikeouts and no walks in three innings of work.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Record Clinton LumberKings 15-7 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11-11 Burlington Bees 11-13 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 8-11

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp start the week with a doubleheader. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Tuesday - Burlington Bees (make-up from June 18), 4:35 p.m.; Burlington Bees (Arts in the Park), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday - Burlington Bees (Pride Night), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday - at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Friday - Lafayette Aviators (Polish Night with Eddie Korosa & The Boys From Illinois providing pre-game music), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - Lafayette Aviators (Beach Bash), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday - at Normal CornBelters, 3 p.m.

Sunday - at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m. (make-up from June 4) and 4 p.m.