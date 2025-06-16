Illinois Valley goes 1-5 on road trip: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players watch the team's game against the Alton River Dragons earlier this season. The Shrimp return to Schweickert Stadium on Tuesday after going 1-5 on their road trip last week. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp hit the road last week and had a tough time, going 1-5.

The Shrimp lost their first five games on the trip before winning Sunday in Danville. The Shrimp look to get back on track this week with four of their seven games at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to next week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Danville Dans 7, Pistol Shrimp 0: AJ Weller had two of Illinois Valley’s four hits in the shutout loss.

Kollin Asbury took the loss on the mound as he gave up six runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings.

Chillicothe Paints 13, Pistol Shrimp 9: The Shrimp led 8-3 after four innings but couldn’t hold on.

Brandon Mahler and Aamir Mitchell each homered. Mahler was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Mitchell was 3 for 3 with two runs.

Kyler Miritello was the losing pitcher in relief as he allowed four runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Pistol Shrimp 2: Amir Gray doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Van Larson took the loss on the mound as he gave up three runs on three hits in 1⅓ innings.

Johnstown Mill Rats 13, Pistol Shrimp 12 (10 inn.): Ryan Seddon scored in the ninth to tie the game then hit a three-run triple in the 10th to put the Shrimp ahead, but the Mill Rats won with four runs in the bottom of the 10th.

Amir Gray doubled, scored three runs and drove in three. Jared Rodriguez took the loss in relief as he allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with a strikeout and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Chillicothe Paints 7, Pistol Shrimp 4 (7 inn.): The Shrimp gave up six runs in the sixth in the rain-shortened loss.

Nick Weaver doubled and had three RBIs. Henry Rouch was the losing pitcher in relief as he gave up four runs on no hits with no strikeouts and three walks in one-third an inning.

Pistol Shrimp 8, Danville Dans 3: The Shrimp scored five runs in the eighth inning to help them avoid a winless road trip.

Brandon Mahler and Colin Horneman each had two-run singles in the decisive eighth inning, while Seddon finished 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Caleb Okada pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win in relief, giving up two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Mahler was named the Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. He had a .375 batting average, a .916 OPS, a home run, seven RBIs and two runs.

Simon Skroch was tabbed as Pistol Shrimp Pitcher of the Week after throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out six batters and walking one.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Record Clinton LumberKings 13-5 Burlington Bees 9-9 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 8-8 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6-10

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp return home to Schweickert Stadium to start the week. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Tuesday - Burlington Bees (First Responder Appreciation Night, Specialty Jersey Night), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday - Burlington Bees (Pride Night), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday - at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Friday - Johnstown Mill Rats (Bark in the Park), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - Johnstown Mill Rats (Country Night, post-game concert by Brushville), 4:05 p.m.

Sunday - at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m. (make-up from June 4) and 4 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENT

Pistol Shrimp players and SouthClaw Sam will be at Bruce & Ollie’s “for ice cream and fun” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 23.