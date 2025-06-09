Pistol Shrimp Weekly Recap: Weather impacts schedule, 3 games decided by 1 run

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's James Love fields a throw as Alton River Dragons' Kyle Campbell rounds third base at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. Love was named the Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. (Scott Anderson)

Rain impacted the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp last week, with Tuesday’s game shortened to five innings and their games Wednesday and Saturday were postponed due to rain.

Illinois Valley will play at the Burlington Bees on June 22 as part of a doubleheader to make up Wednesday’s game. Saturday’s game at the Quincy Doggy Paddlers will be played July 7.

Three of the Shrimp’s four games last week were decided by one run.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to next week:

WEEKLY RECAP

LumberKings 4, Pistol Shrimp 3: James Love went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI as the Shrimp lost in Peru.

Kollin Asbury was the losing pitcher as he allowed three runs on two hits with no strikeouts and four walks in one inning.

River Dragons 6, Pistol Shrimp 5: Love went 4 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs in the loss in Peru.

Brandon Mahler was 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

Ottawa native Jared Herzog threw six innings in a losing effort, allowing five runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Pistol Shrimp 8, Doggy Paddlers 3: Love was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run as the Shrimp went on the road and beat Quincy for the third time this season.

D’Andre Gaines doubled and scored three runs.

Ben Fawcett earned the win in relief as he gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in two innings.

Pistol Shrimp 9, LumberKings 8 (11 inn.): Aamir Mitchell scored on a balk in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Shrimp the win.

The Shrimp scored five runs in the top of the first and three in the third for an 8-0 lead before Clinton rallied to force extra innings.

Amir Gray was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while Draven Nushida was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Hall graduate Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits, striking out two and walking two.

Alton River Dragons Bret Yarger, is forced out at second base by Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Kyle Gibson at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

WEEKLY AWARDS

Cihocki, a Princeton graduate, repeated as Pistol Shrimp Pitcher of the Week. The Northern Illinois right-hander allowed one run on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in four innings in his one game of the week.

Love, who plays for Eastern Illinois, was named Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. He hit .667 with three doubles, three runs and nine RBIs in four games.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Record Burlington Bees 7-5 Clinton LumberKings 7-5 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5-5 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 4-7

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp return to action Tuesday as they kick off a six-game road trip at the Danville Dans. Here’s the schedule for the week:

Tuesday - at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday - at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday - at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Friday - at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Saturday - at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday - at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.