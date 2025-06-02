Pistol Shrimp go 3-3 in first week of season

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Justin Lang steals second base against the Normal CornBelters during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp home opener at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The defending Prospect League champion Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp opened the season with a 3-3 week.

After the Shrimp lost the opener 7-0 to the Clinton LumberKings on the road, they traveled to Quincy to sweep the Doggy Paddlers in a two-game set before winning the home opener 9-3 over the Normal CornBelters.

Illinois Valley lost 7-3 to the CornBelters in Peru on Saturday before losing at Clinton on Sunday.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Jared Herzog of Ottawa, fires a pitch against the Normal Cornbelters during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp home opener on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

WEEKLY RECAP

LumberKings 7, Pistol Shrimp 0: Conner Prahl had three of the Shrimp’s seven hits, including a double. Princeton native Danny Cihocki started and threw four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with eight strikouts and two walks.

Pistol Shrimp 11, Doggy Paddlers, 0 (7 inn.): Prahl was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a run, AJ Weller went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI and Justin Lang went 1 for 3 and scored three runs. Kollin Asbury earned the win as he threw five scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out five and walking three.

Pistol Shrimp 19, Doggy Paddlers 7: Thomas Lynch and Amir Gray homered as the Shrimp put up 15 hits and 19 runs. Lynch was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs and Gray was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs. Ben Fawcett threw four scoreless innings of relief for the win, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Pistol Shrimp 9, CornBelters 3: Brandon Mahler and Ryan Seddon each had two hits and drove in two runs as the Shrimp returned to Peru with a victory. Tyler Deleskiewicz earned the win in relief with three scoreless, hitless innings while striking out three and walking one.

CornBelters 7, Pistol Shrimp 3: D’Andre Gaines hit a two-run home run, while Ottawa graduate Camden Loomis took the loss on the mound.

LumberKings 17, Pistol Shrimp 0 (7 inn.): The Shrimp managed just two hits. Simon Skroch was the losing pitcher.

THE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Record Burlington Bees 4-2 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3-3 Clinton LumberKings 3-3 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 2-4

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp return to action Tuesday at home against the LumberKings. Here’s the schedule for the week with promotions.

Tuesday - Clinton LumberKings, 7:05 p.m. (Bingo Night)

Wednesday - at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Alton River Dragons, 7:05 p.m. (2024 championship celebration, banner unveiling, specialty jersey night)

Friday - at Quincy Doggy Paddlers, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - at Quincy Doggy Paddlers, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday - Clinton LumberKings, 4:05 p.m. (Capes & Crowns)

SPECIAL EVENTS

The deadline is Wednesday to sign up for the Pistol Shrimp Youth Baseball Clinic at Veterans Memorial Park.

The clinic for ages 6-12 is Tuesday, June 17. Session 1 is 9 a.m. to noon and session 2 is 12:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for one session or $45 for both.

The clinic for ages 12 and older is Wednesday, June 18. Session 1 is 9 a.m. to noon and session 2 is 12:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $35 for one session or $60 for both.

Register online at pistolshrimpbaseball.com/clinic.