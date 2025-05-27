Pistol Shrimp bring back strong core to defend Prospect League title

Ottawa native Jared Herzog kisses the Prospect League championship trophy after helping the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to their first league title in August. Herzog returns to the Shrimp for the 2025 season. (Scott Anderson)

Tyler Dorsch, Kyle Gibson and Jared Herzog all graduated from college and finished their college baseball careers, but all three decided to return to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp this summer as they look for professional opportunities.

The three will lead a strong returning core as the Shrimp look to defend their Prospect League championship.

“We have players coming back who were part of last year’s championship team, so they understand the culture and how we do things here,” said Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec, who was the 2024 Prospect League Manager of the Year. “I would say the strength of the team is the leadership we have returning from the guys who went through it last year.”

Also back are shortstop Jake Ferguson, catchers Brandon Mahler and Nick Weaver, outfielder Peyton Burgh, pitchers Kolten Floor, Kyler Miritello, Andrew Ressler, Joe Richardson and Henry Rouch.

Pistol Shrimp's Kyle Gibson slides into third base during a game last season. (Scott Anderson)

“The goal for the team is always the same in terms of we want to be the last team standing,” Jakiemiec said. “Last year we got off to a really good start and were able to win the first half, which was nice and allowed us to really set the table for the second half. We’re a little bit younger this year, so I want to make sure that we give some of these young guys some time to develop and get the reps.

“The priority is figuring out our pitching rotation pretty quickly, certainly in the next 7-10 days, so guys know when they’re going to throw so they can get the development work in. With the offense, I need a week of seeing what we have with some of the new guys.”

LOCAL FLAVOR

The Shrimp roster features five local players this summer.

Herzog, an Ottawa native who pitched at Tennessee Tech this spring, returns for his fourth season with the team after being named a Prospect League Western Conference All-Star last summer.

He made 10 appearances last season with five starts, going 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. Herzog earned the win in relief in the championship game.

He’ll make the start in Friday’s home opener.

“I thought it was fitting,” Jakiemiec said. “He threw the last pitch in the championship game last season, so I thought it’d be fun for the home crowd to have him start the game for our home opener of the new season.”

Another area native is the opening-day starter – Princeton graduate Danny Cihocki, who just completed his sophomore season at Northern Illinois University.

Ottawa graduate Camden Loomis and Hall alumni Jack Savitch and Izzaq Zrust will all pitch for the Shrimp.

“I think it’ll be a group of local guys who’ll be fairly significant contributors when it’s all said and done,” Jakiemiec said.

The coaching staff also has area ties, as Hall graduate and former Shrimp player Chance Resetich is an assistant coach.

Hall pitcher Izzaq Zrust fires a pitch to Putnam County's Johnathon Stunkel during a game this season. Zrust joins the Pistol Shrimp this summer. (Scott Anderson)

PITCHING DEPTH

The Shrimp will have some strong arms at the top of the staff.

Jakiemiec said he knows Herzog will always produce a quality start, and he said he expects Cihocki to be one of the team’s “mainstays” on the mound.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, could be dominant as well.

“He’s probably our guy with the most upside in terms of he sits at 92-94 mph with his fastball,” Jakiemiec said. “He checks all the boxes, and if we can get him to be a little bit more consistent, he could be really, really special for us.

“His arm is the kind of arm that pro scouts have been following. I’ve already been contacted by a couple area scouts wanting to know when he’s going to throw.”

Jakiemiec said the staff has attracted attention of Division I college coaches.

“The depth of the staff really determines how far you’re going to go as a club,” Jakiemiec said. “I think we’ve got a good staff. If we develop like I think these kids can, I think we have the potential to be a really good staff. We’re carrying a lot of left-handed arms. Not by design, that’s just how it worked out, but I think that will serve us well as we get into the second half of the season.”

NINE TOUGH OUTS

Jakiemiec said his goal every year is to have a lineup that has nine tough outs.

“I think that was our strength last year, as we were good top to bottom,” Jakiemiec said. “I think we’ll be that way again this year.”

Gibson and Dorsch return to the top of the lineup after both were Prospect League Western Conference All-Stars last season.

Gibson hit .385 with 17 doubles, 60 runs, 34 RBIs and 25 steals, while Dorsch hit .347 with 17 doubles, four home runs, 46 RBIs, 44 runs and 21 steals.