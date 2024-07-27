Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lose to Springfield Lucky Horseshoes

Nick Weaver (left) and Jackson Peeler walk off the field during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-6 loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Springfield. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost 11-6 to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Friday in Springfield.

The Horseshoes scored a run in the bottom of the first and added three more in the third to take a 4-0 lead before the Shrimp got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Nick Weaver.

Tyler Dorsch hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth to pull the Shrimp within 4-3, but Springfield exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the inning to build a 10-3 lead.

The Shrimp (32-18) walked in three runs and hit a batter to bring in a run while two runs scored on wild pitches.

The Horseshoes added another run in the eighth to extend their lead to 11-3 before the Shrimp scored three runs in the ninth.

In the ninth, Kyle Gibson drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Dorsch and Will Ashley hit RBI doubles.

Dorsch finished 4 for 4 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs, Ashley and Weaver each went 2 for 5 with and RBI and Gibson was 1 for 5 with two runs and an RBI.

Jackson Peeler started on the mound and took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings.