Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp blank Danville Dans

Josh Katz delivers a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 4-0 victory over the Danville Dans on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/)

Josh Katz, Johnny Riva and Andrew Ressler combined for a five-hit shutout Thursday as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp defeated the Danville Dans 4-0 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. It was the second shutout win in a row for the Shrimp (24-12), who now hit the road for seven games after going 4-1 on a five-game homestand.

Katz started on the mound and allowed three hits while striking out seven batters and walking one in six innings. Riva pitched 1/3 inning, giving up no hits with one strikeout and two walks. Ressler closed out the game, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The Shrimp scored a run in the second when Pambos Nicoloudes reached on an error to bring in Jack Johnston, who singled.

Nicoloudes hit an RBI single in the fourth to score Louis Perona, who led off the inning with a walk and stole second.

In the fifth, Makana Olaso grounded out to plate Kyle Gibson, who singled, while Perona singled home Tyler Dorsch, who doubled.

Gibson went 2 for 3 with a run, while Perona finished 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.