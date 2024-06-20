Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp earn two wins over Burlington Bees

Members of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp celebrate a walk-off single by Pambos Nicoloudes in a 12-11 win over the Burlington Bees on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp picked up two wins over the Burlington Bees on Wednesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp won 12-11 in a game that was resumed from June 13 and won the second game 3-2 in seven innings. The first game resumed with the Bees leading 11-10 in the top of the fifth inning.

Pambos Nicoloudes hit a pinch hit, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to five the Shrimp a 12-11, walk-off win. Makana Olaso went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run, while Cole Warehime doubled, drove in a run and scored twice.

Ottawa native Jared Herzog earned the win in relief, as he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight batters and walking three.

In the second game, the Bees took a 2-0 lead with a run in each the first and third innings. The Shrimp cut their deficit in half in the fourth when Jake Ferguson reached on an error to bring in a run. In the fifth, Olaso hit a go-ahead two-run single to right field to score Kyle Gibson and Chance Bentley.

Olaso, Gibson, Nicoloudes and Tyler Dorsch each had a hit for Illinois Valley.

Anthony Solis started on the mound and got a no-decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Daniel Castro was the winning pitcher in relief as he gave up three hits with one strikeout and one walk in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Shrimp are 14-6 and in first place in the Northwest Division ahead of the Clinton LumberKings (11-6).