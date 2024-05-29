Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp win season opener

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the first inning Tuesday on their way to a 7-1 season-opening victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in Springfield.

The Shrimp tacked on single runs in the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth innings to build a 7-0 lead before Springfield got on the board with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

In the top of the first, Joseph Stagowski hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Kyle Gibson, who led off the game with a walk.

Finley Buckner ripped a two-run double to drive home Tyler Dorsch and Nick Weaver, who reached base on a single and a hit by pitch, respectively.

Jake Ferguson had an RBI groundout in the fourth, Gibson had sacrifice flies in the sixth and eighth and Buckner brought home the Shrimp’s last run with a groundout in the ninth.

Dorsch and Buckner each finished 2 for 4. Dorsch scored two runs and Buckner drove in three and scored one.

Grant Holdenfield earned the win in relief as he tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six batters and walking two.

David Andolina, Fin O’Meara and Jared Herzog each threw a scoreless inning and each struck out two batters.

The Shrimp play at the Normal CornBelters at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.