Write Team: A mere cotton and comfort love story

No! It’s MY pillow!

You can’t have it! You wouldn’t understand it – it wouldn’t fit and you’d be sad. It’s only for me. Me. It’s my mainstay, my go-to on the run down to Neverland.

Speaking historically, I was bonded to a flat, hard pillow when I was a teen. It just flat worked. I’d get tired, put my head down and zonk out. Great pillow. It bunched up some, broke up some and got discarded by my mother on a sad blue day.

I’m hooked now to that pillow’s great descendant. I went through so many. It took me time to find her. We went a’pillow hunting and off to the store we went, parsing and pulling through this and that, and coming home with a half dozen pillows ... good prospects.

So I found The One. All the others, runners up, went here and there, off to other people’s beds, other fortunes, other places ... just AWAY! Away from me. And now it’s My Pillow and Me.

You HAVE to know the story. You sleep best in your own bed. Your pillow is your buddy. It’s all a system that works – and we know, the Science is There, that good sleep is a tonic that mellows all disruptions. Good sleep is curative. It washes away stress, it refreshes the mind. Lets the body strengthen to its max. A good night’s sleep is a powerful, empowering, Power Drug.

Pro Tip: And here I butt in to say – do YOU get enough sleep? Count the hours ... are they eight?

I have my pillow. It’s part of it all and goes with me camping and hoteling. It’s just the right thing.

Heck, another pro tip: Buy the Best. Get a good, good bed and a good, good pillow. Your sleep is valuable to you. It’s just worth it.

Todd Volker lives in Ottawa with his wife and son, and they enjoy reading, kayaking, hiking, tennis and camping. He’s a lifelong learner with books in his hands.