Bureau County marriage licenses: November 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Leslie Faye Pytel of Princeton and Matthew Russell Lasson of Princeton.
Jace Rivers Brock of Kewanee and Raeann Helene Hollis of Kewanee.
Kristen Elizabeth Oldin of Sandwich and Drake Connor Duerdoth of Sandwich.
Sabrina Alexander Baker of Granville and Klayton William Kulpa of Granville.
Kristen Marie Buschbacher of Cedar Hill, Mo., and Cody James Zitoun of Cedar Hill, Mo.
Brook Elyse Brown of Spring Valley and Nathaniel John Sobin of Spring Valley.
Emma Marie Cyr of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Connor Michael Bean of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Katelyn Marie Debrock of Wyanet and Blair Allen Hale of South Bend, Ind.
Andrew Scott Bomleny of Fenton and Dylan Kennedy Chandler of Fenton.
Gabrielle Marie Morrow of Ladd and Max Andrew Senica of Ladd.
Claire Deanne Tuazon Yumena of Joliet and Jeremy Adam Caceros of Joliet.
Samantha Marie Parish of Wyanet and Michael Steven Owens of Wyanet.
Denise Dalene Forbes of LaFayette and Nathaniel Adam Fox of LaFayette.
Melinda Elaine Ringenberg of Princeton and Colyn Blake Meador of Princeton.
Blake Edward Chausse of Normal and Lyndsey Rea Coddington of Normal.
Candis Marie Albrecht of Tiskilwa and Daniel John Yepsen of Tiskilwa.
Joseph Bruce Peters of Walnut and Lindsay Michele Bardoel Holmes of Geneseo.
Deborah Lynn Brokaw of La Moille and Matthew James Schmitz of La Moille.
Aleksandra Biljana Trimovski of Streamwood and Anthony Robert Devereux of Streamwood.
Tyler James Isaacson of Princeton and Magdalene Jacqualene Siebert of Princeton.
Jourdan Elizabeth Menke of Metamora and Christopher Lee Duncan of Metamora.
Kevin Michael Forbes of Spring Valley and Sarah Jean Spitz of Spring Valley.
Matthew Ryan Klein of Princeton and Kathrine Eileen Butcher of Princeton.
Elizabeth Catherine Campbell of Princeton and Jonathan Roland Mckittrick of Princeton.
Taylor Leigh Kaelin of Dallas, Texas, and Noah David Miller of Dallas, Texas.
Bailey James Kuhlman of Princeton and Sarah Marie Shipp of Princeton.
Micah David Sheneman of Montgomery and Myriah Anahi Garcia of Aurora.