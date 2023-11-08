Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold Christmas Walk Nov. 17, 18, 19

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Christmas Walk event on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 throughout the city.

The event will feature dining and festive cocktail options, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas window displays, Christkindlmarkt at Open Prairie Church, free trolley rides on Main Street, greenery sale, annual Elf Hunt on Main Street, Friends of Strays bake sale, pottery painting with the Knack, carolers, craft show and bake sale at Park Tavern, horse-drawn carriage rides compliments of Heartland Bank, performances from the Praise and Shine Quartet at the Prairie Arts Center, smores with the Bureau County Senior Center and a Train Fair and Farm Toy Show at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit princetonchamber-il.com/.