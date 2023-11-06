Princeton Church to hold ‘Surviving the Holidays’ GriefShare session Nov. 20

The Evangelical Covenant Church will hold a “Surviving the Holidays” GriefShare session from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

This seminar, through GriefShare, is designed for those who are grieving a loved one’s death. Participants will learn how to deal with changes, tips for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future.

There is a cost of $5 for a workbook for the session, which is optional. Participants should also bring their own water bottle.

Pre-registering is not necessary but is helpful. Participants can register at eccprinceton.org/griefshare/ or griefshare.org/holidays/events/49079. Those interested in attending or for more information, can also call the church office at 815-875-2124.