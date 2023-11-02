November 02, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Regional Transportation meeting for Bureau, La Salle and Putnam counties set Nov. 17

Meeting will be held in Mendota

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois 2 between Oregon and Grand Detour is down to one lane as the Illinois Department of Transportation works on replacing a bridge over a drainage ditch.

The next Human Services Transportation Plan meeting for Region 3 will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Mendota Moose Lodge, 221 E. 12th St. in Mendota. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The next Human Services Transportation Plan meeting for Region 3 will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Mendota Moose Lodge, 221 E. 12th St. in Mendota.

Region 3 includes Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Kendall, Ogle and Putnam counties.

Human service organizations with an interest in public transportation, as well as anyone interested in public transit, are encouraged to attend.

The HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

There will be reserved time slots available via Zoom for public comment from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. For information or to reserve a time, contact 815-433-5830 or hstp@ncicg.org.