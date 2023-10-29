Princeton native Jeff Rowe named CEO of Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group’s Board of Directors has elected Princeton native Jeff Rowe as CEO of Syngenta Group, effective Jan. 1.

Rowe is currently the President of Syngenta Crop Protection, Syngenta Group’s largest business unit, and was previously President of Syngenta Seeds.

CEO of Syngenta Group, Erik Fyrwald, will continue as CEO until the end of the year when he will retire after seven and a half years with the company. Fyrwald will continue as Advisor to the Chairman of Syngenta Group and remain on the Board of Directors.

Rowe has nearly 30 years of experience in the agriculture sector and is a fifth generation farmer who has first-hand knowledge of the issues that are important to farmers.

“With the strong foundation established by (Fyrwald), (Rowe) is the right CEO to lead Syngenta Group,” Chairman of Syngenta Group Li Fanrong said. “The Board is pleased with the world-class, orderly and planned succession process and has found in (Rowe) a strong leader with the business acumen, operational skills and strategic vision needed to guide Syngenta Group in this critical industry.”

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s biggest agricultural technology companies with roots going back over 250 years and is supported by over 59,000 employees while operating in over 100 countries.