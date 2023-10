The Prairie Arts Center will hold an opening reception for its Holiday Cards gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

The organization held a design contest that was open to all ages through Oct. 15. One design will be selected for the annual PAC holiday card, princeton and sold to support the organization.

The gallery will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in November.