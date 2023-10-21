Bureau, Marshall, Putnam counties to host large animal rescue class Nov. 11 in Hennepin

The Bureau and Marshall-Putnam county Farm Bureaus and EMAs will host a large animal rescue class for emergency responders from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Putnam EMA Building, 1120 Illinois Route 26 in Hennepin.

The class will be instructed by Deke Carls, DVM, of Oakwood Vet Clinic as attendees can learn about large animal rescue. Animals that will be discussed include sheep, cows, llamas, alpacas, pigs and horses.

A boxed lunch and light refreshments will be served. The class is limited to emergency responders such as EMS, fire, DNR, police, forest preserve officers and sheriff department members.

Registration is required by Friday, Nov. 3, to attend. To reserve a spot in the class, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau at 309-364-2501.