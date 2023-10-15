ICC approves railroad crossing improvements in Bureau, Marshall counties

The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved multiple projects to improve highway-rail safety in the Peoria metropolitan area, including six crossings in Bureau and Marshall counties.

The projects will include flashing light signals and gate installations at County Line Road near Bureau; Lincoln Street and Main Street in Henry; and Edmund Street, Williams Street and Western Avenue in Marshall County.

“Updating Illinois’ existing infrastructure around railroad tracks makes it easier and safer for anyone in the Peoria metro area to get to where they need to be,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said. “The projects like the ones in Marshall and Peoria counties are an important investment toward keeping our railways safe for all who use them.”

The total estimated cost for the warning devices and gates at the six Marshall and Bureau county crossings is about $1.95 million. All work is expected to be completed within 18 months from the order date.