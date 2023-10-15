Bureau Valley High School to destroy the Class of 2019′s cumulative records Dec. 30

Bureau Valley High School has announced that cumulative records in storage for the Class of 2019 will be destroyed Dec. 30. During a 30-day period beginning Nov. 1, parents, guardians or students affected by this notice may pick up their records.

According to district policy and the Illinois administrative code, temporary cumulative records are to be destroyed five years following the graduation or withdrawal of students from the district.

Permanent records, including transcripts, are maintained for 60 years following graduation or withdrawal.

To arrange a time to get records, call Bureau Valley High School at 815-445-4004.