Seatonville Community Church to hold father-son banquet and concert Oct. 7

The Seatonville Community Church will hold a family banquet to honor fathers and sons of all ages at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 110 U.S. Hwy 6.

The potluck meal will be held in the church basement with meat and beverages provided. Banquet-goers are requested to bring a covered dish to pass.

Following the meal, at 7 p.m. there will be a concert by Johnathon Eltrevoog. He will present a program of music and message called “Encouragement for Young and Old.” A free-will offering will be taken during the concert.

Eltrevoog is a native of Ottawa and is a morning Christian radio host. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with degrees in ministry and mass communication.

There is no charge for the meal or concert. To make reservations for the meal, or for more information, call 815-894-2697.