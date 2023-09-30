‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ coming to Princeton; local businesses set promotional events

The Princeton Theater Group, along with event sponsor Parlor 909, will present a two-night interactive viewing of the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Costumes are encouraged, and interactive prop bags will be available for $10 by emailing aharper@festival56.com.

During the show, audience participation callbacks and prop cues will be directed. Snacks, drink and novelties will be on sale at the venue.

Tickets for the event cost $10 and can be bought online at festival56.com or at the box office at boxoffice@festival56.com or by calling 815-879-5656.

Before the events, the Princeton Theater Group is partnering with a number of local businesses to kick off the Rocky Horror fun.

The first event will be a Rocky Horror Trivia Night with specialty drinks at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Barrel Society, 930 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Teams of two to six people can sign up by messaging the Barrel Society on Facebook or Instagram. All questions will be Rocky Horror related. The event’s grand prize will be four tickets to either performance.

On Oct. 6, Coal Creek Brewing Co. will have special decor as it prepares a special one-off batch brew. On Oct. 13, Emerald Tablet Collaborative will hold a flash sale along with Witches Night Out festivities at the theater.

Raffles tickets will be available for a gift basket donated by Chaos and Curiosities in Peru.

A meatloaf dinner special will be held before the shows Oct. 20 and 21 at Cafe Grace, 1009 N. Main St. Reservations are recommended, and the latest dinner show seating will take place at 6:15 p.m.

Patrons can turn in a receipt from any participating business to receive $2 off a Rocky Horror prop bag.